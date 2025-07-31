logo

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Xcel Energy, Inc’s current trading price is -1.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $56.69 and $73.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.36 million over the last three months.

At present, Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) has a stock price of $72.39. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $80.0 after an opening price of $72.39. The day’s lowest price was $63.0, and it closed at $72.34.

Xcel Energy, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.75B and boasts a workforce of 11380 employees.

Xcel Energy, Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Xcel Energy, Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.48, with a change in price of +4.73. Similarly, Xcel Energy, Inc recorded 3,604,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.99%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XEL stands at 1.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

XEL Stock Stochastic Average

Xcel Energy, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.11% and 78.66%, respectively.

XEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of XEL has fallen by 6.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.15%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.