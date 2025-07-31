WY’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -19.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.00%. The price of WY leaped by -0.58% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.62%.

The present stock price for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is $25.54. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $38.0 after an opening price of $25.54. The stock briefly fell to $29.0 before ending the session at $25.94.

Weyerhaeuser Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of WY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Weyerhaeuser Co’s current trading price is -24.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.10 and $34.03. The Weyerhaeuser Co’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 3.96 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.43B and boasts a workforce of 9440 employees.

Weyerhaeuser Co: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Weyerhaeuser Co as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.70, with a change in price of -4.68. Similarly, Weyerhaeuser Co recorded 4,259,364 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.49%.

WY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WY stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

WY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Weyerhaeuser Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.09%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 27.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.93% and 50.80%, respectively.