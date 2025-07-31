VYGR’s Stock Dilemma: Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

The stock price for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) currently stands at $3.46. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.0 after starting at $3.46. The stock’s lowest price was $9.0 before closing at $3.2.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of VYGR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -63.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.81%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.64 and $9.55. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.84 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 191.47M and boasts a workforce of 172 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.35, with a change in price of -0.68. Similarly, Voyager Therapeutics Inc recorded 546,200 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.43%.

Examining VYGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VYGR stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

VYGR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.18%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.89% and 43.10%, respectively.

VYGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -62.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.21%. The price of VYGR fallen by 11.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.49%.