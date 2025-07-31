Vizsla Silver Corp: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 1.02B Market Cap

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) currently has a stock price of $2.99. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.23 after opening at $2.99. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.23 before it closed at $3.15.

Vizsla Silver Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of VZLA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vizsla Silver Corp’s current trading price is -18.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.67 and $3.66. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.92 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 87 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.66, with a change in price of +0.95. Similarly, Vizsla Silver Corp recorded 3,472,872 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.57%.

VZLA Stock Stochastic Average

Vizsla Silver Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 51.09%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.22% and 55.11%, respectively.

VZLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 52.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 52.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VZLA has fallen by 1.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.28%.