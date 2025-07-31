Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -34.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.90 and $27.20. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.74 million observed over the last three months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) currently has a stock price of $17.8. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $61.0 after opening at $17.8. The lowest recorded price for the day was $19.0 before it closed at $16.79.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.45B and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Viridian Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.52, with a change in price of +1.92. Similarly, Viridian Therapeutics Inc recorded 813,347 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.09%.

How VRDN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRDN stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

VRDN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 84.10%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 72.04% and 73.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VRDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VRDN has fallen by 27.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.84%.