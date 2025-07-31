VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. VerifyMe Inc’s current trading price is -86.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.47%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.55 and $5.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.04 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 60690.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock price for VerifyMe Inc (VRME) currently stands at $0.69. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.5 after starting at $0.69. The stock’s lowest price was $1.25 before closing at $0.7.

In terms of market performance, VerifyMe Inc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.53M and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7253, with a change in price of -0.0943. Similarly, VerifyMe Inc recorded 262,837 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRME stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

VRME Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for VerifyMe Inc over the last 50 days is 6.79%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.58% and 21.08%, respectively.

VRME Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -43.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -55.44%. The price of VRME leaped by -8.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.51%.