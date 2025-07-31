Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Upstream Bio Inc’s current trading price is -48.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 195.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.14 and $29.46. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.43 million observed over the last three months.

Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) current stock price is $15.19. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $75.0 after opening at $15.19. The stock’s lowest point was $35.0 before it closed at $13.97.

Upstream Bio Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 69.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 817.13M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Upstream Bio Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Upstream Bio Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.60, with a change in price of +6.77. Similarly, Upstream Bio Inc recorded 379,785 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +80.40%.

UPB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Upstream Bio Inc over the past 50 days is 96.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.32%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.39% and 83.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UPB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view.