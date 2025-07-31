United States Antimony Corp: Rising -30.31% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock price for United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) currently stands at $2.92. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.25 after starting at $2.92. The stock’s lowest price was $4.5 before closing at $3.07.

United States Antimony Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of UAMY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. United States Antimony Corp’s current trading price is -30.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 841.94%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.31 and $4.19. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.28 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 347.77M and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for United States Antimony Corp

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating United States Antimony Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.70, with a change in price of +1.51. Similarly, United States Antimony Corp recorded 4,414,425 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +107.09%.

Examining UAMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAMY stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

UAMY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, United States Antimony Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.56%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.00% and 58.86%, respectively.

UAMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 734.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 73.81%. The price of UAMY fallen by 33.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.72%.