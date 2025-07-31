Understanding Idex Corporation Inc. (IEX) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.72%. The price of IEX decreased -6.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.91%.

Idex Corporation (IEX) current stock price is $164.28. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $238.0 after opening at $164.28. The stock’s lowest point was $180.0 before it closed at $185.18.

Idex Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of IEX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Idex Corporation’s current trading price is -31.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $153.36 and $238.22. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.65 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Idex Corporation (IEX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.41B and boasts a workforce of 9000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Idex Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Idex Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 179.29, with a change in price of -23.20. Similarly, Idex Corporation recorded 703,126 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.37%.

IEX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IEX stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

IEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Idex Corporation over the past 50 days is 4.00%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.96% and 70.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.