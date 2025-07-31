UDR Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 13.18B Market Cap

UDR Inc (UDR) stock is currently valued at $39.79. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $51.0 after opening at $39.79. The stock briefly dropped to $37.0 before ultimately closing at $40.6.

The market performance of UDR Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of UDR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. UDR Inc’s current trading price is -16.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.69%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $36.61 and $47.52. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.77 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

UDR Inc (UDR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.18B and boasts a workforce of 1419 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for UDR Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating UDR Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.66, with a change in price of -4.43. Similarly, UDR Inc recorded 2,268,006 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.02%.

Examining UDR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UDR stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.72.

UDR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, UDR Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 19.88%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.82% and 33.65%, respectively.

UDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.53%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.63%. The price of UDR decreased -2.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.97%.