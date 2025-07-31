Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Udemy Inc’s current trading price is -25.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.68 and $10.61 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.28 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) stock is currently valued at $7.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.21 after opening at $7.93. The stock briefly dropped to $8.0 before ultimately closing at $6.99.

Udemy Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Udemy Inc (UDMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.17B and boasts a workforce of 1246 employees.

Udemy Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Udemy Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.18, with a change in price of -1.25. Similarly, Udemy Inc recorded 1,214,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UDMY stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

UDMY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Udemy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.70%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.40% and 56.50%, respectively.

UDMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.47%. The price of UDMY increased 10.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.04%.