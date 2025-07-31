logo

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Trilogy Metals Inc’s current trading price is -19.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 257.45%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.47 and $2.09 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) is $1.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.11 after an opening price of $1.68. The stock briefly fell to $2.23 before ending the session at $1.8.

Trilogy Metals Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 275.92M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Trilogy Metals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Trilogy Metals Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5082, with a change in price of +0.3400. Similarly, Trilogy Metals Inc recorded 594,509 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.37%.

TMQ Stock Stochastic Average

Trilogy Metals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.24%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.16% and 71.93%, respectively.

TMQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 147.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 33.33%. The price of TMQ fallen by 24.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.00%.

