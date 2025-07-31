TLSA’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 139.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 233.76%. The price of TLSA fallen by 50.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 33.15%.

Currently, the stock price of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) is $2.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.85 after opening at $2.37. The stock touched a low of $7.85 before closing at $1.96.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of TLSA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s current trading price is 19.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 276.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.63 and $1.98. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.42 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.32 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 91.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 264.16M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4000, with a change in price of +0.8700. Similarly, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd recorded 400,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.00%.

TLSA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLSA stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TLSA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd over the last 50 days is at 100.00%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.16% and 93.49%, respectively.