logo

TKR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

PNC Stock

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.41%. The price of TKR increased 3.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.68%.

Timken Co (TKR) current stock price is $74.77. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $90.0 after opening at $74.77. The stock’s lowest point was $70.0 before it closed at $80.98.

The market performance of Timken Co has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of TKR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Timken Co’s current trading price is -17.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.04%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $56.20 and $90.49. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.29 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Timken Co (TKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.23B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Timken Co

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Timken Co as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.28, with a change in price of -1.76. Similarly, Timken Co recorded 678,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.30%.

TKR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TKR stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

TKR Stock Stochastic Average

Timken Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 50.10%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.32% and 87.02%, respectively.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.