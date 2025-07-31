Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Thryv Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -37.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.02 and $20.92 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

At present, Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) has a stock price of $13.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $26.0 after an opening price of $13.06. The day’s lowest price was $16.0, and it closed at $12.14.

The market performance of Thryv Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 571.22M and boasts a workforce of 3016 employees.

Thryv Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Thryv Holdings Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.17, with a change in price of -3.83. Similarly, Thryv Holdings Inc recorded 523,019 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for THRY stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.41.

THRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Thryv Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 55.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.73% and 32.56%, respectively.

THRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -33.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of THRY has fallen by 7.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.11%.