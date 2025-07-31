The Significance of Moving Averages in Community Health Systems, Inc Inc. (CYH) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -50.10% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CYH has leaped by -25.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.86%.

The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) is currently priced at $2.59. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.0 after opening at $2.6. The day’s lowest price was $3.0 before the stock closed at $2.52.

Community Health Systems, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of CYH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Community Health Systems, Inc’s current trading price is -58.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.24 and $6.29. The Community Health Systems, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.25 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 362.21M and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

Community Health Systems, Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Community Health Systems, Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.16, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, Community Health Systems, Inc recorded 3,020,617 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.59%.

CYH Stock Stochastic Average

Community Health Systems, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.62%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.41% and 6.20%, respectively.