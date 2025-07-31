The Significance of Moving Averages in Bunge Global SA Inc. (BG) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -29.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.93%. The price of BG fallen by 0.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.75%.

The stock price for Bunge Global SA (BG) currently stands at $80.3. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $100.0 after starting at $80.3. The stock’s lowest price was $74.0 before closing at $76.34.

In terms of market performance, Bunge Global SA had a fairly even.

52-week price history of BG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bunge Global SA’s current trading price is -30.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$67.40 and $114.82. The Bunge Global SA’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 4.03 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bunge Global SA (BG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.06B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Bunge Global SA: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Bunge Global SA as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.53, with a change in price of +5.65. Similarly, Bunge Global SA recorded 1,891,630 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.57%.

BG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BG stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

BG Stock Stochastic Average

Bunge Global SA’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 54.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.71%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.89% and 53.50%, respectively.