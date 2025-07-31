The Significance of Moving Averages in Blackbaud Inc Inc. (BLKB) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.47% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BLKB has fallen by 11.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.78%.

The stock of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) is currently priced at $71.61. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $85.0 after opening at $71.61. The day’s lowest price was $65.0 before the stock closed at $64.5.

Blackbaud Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of BLKB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Blackbaud Inc’s current trading price is -19.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$58.05 and $88.95. The Blackbaud Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.47B and boasts a workforce of 2600 employees.

Blackbaud Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Blackbaud Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.27, with a change in price of +6.96. Similarly, Blackbaud Inc recorded 319,131 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.77%.

BLKB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLKB stands at 13.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.98.

BLKB Stock Stochastic Average

Blackbaud Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 78.24%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.66% and 53.78%, respectively.