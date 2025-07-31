The Psychology of Tradeweb Markets Inc Inc. (TW) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 36.77%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TW has leaped by -0.19%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.93%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) currently has a stock price of $146.12. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $210.0 after opening at $146.12. The lowest recorded price for the day was $107.0 before it closed at $138.31.

Tradeweb Markets Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

52-week price history of TW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tradeweb Markets Inc’s current trading price is -4.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.18%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $104.99 and $152.65. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.13 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.55B and boasts a workforce of 1412 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Tradeweb Markets Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 139.28, with a change in price of +13.29. Similarly, Tradeweb Markets Inc recorded 1,216,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.01%.

TW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TW stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

TW Stock Stochastic Average

Tradeweb Markets Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.02%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.60% and 44.30%, respectively.