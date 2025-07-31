The Psychology of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd Inc. (MATH) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 207.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 141.69%. The price of MATH fallen by 25.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.89%.

In terms of market performance, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of MATH Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -4.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 398.75%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.80 and $4.17. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 118.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 153.50M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

MATH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MATH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MATH Stock Stochastic Average

Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 42.72%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.76% and 17.70%, respectively.