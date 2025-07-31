logo

The Future of SOS Limited ADR: Analyzing SOS

In terms of market performance, SOS Limited ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of SOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SOS Limited ADR’s current trading price is -82.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -32.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.04 and $15.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 45740.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.84M and boasts a workforce of 65 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.69, with a change in price of -2.50. Similarly, SOS Limited ADR recorded 46,690 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.80%.

SOS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SOS Limited ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 1.92%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.38% and 22.86%, respectively.

SOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -78.65%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SOS has leaped by -56.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -64.64%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.