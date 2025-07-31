The Future of SOS Limited ADR: Analyzing SOS

In terms of market performance, SOS Limited ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of SOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SOS Limited ADR’s current trading price is -82.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -32.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.04 and $15.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 45740.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.84M and boasts a workforce of 65 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.69, with a change in price of -2.50. Similarly, SOS Limited ADR recorded 46,690 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.80%.

SOS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SOS Limited ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 1.92%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.38% and 22.86%, respectively.

SOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -78.65%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SOS has leaped by -56.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -64.64%.