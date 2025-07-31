The Future of Cigna Group: Analyzing CI

Cigna Group (CI) currently has a stock price of $281.44. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $407.0 after opening at $281.64. The lowest recorded price for the day was $325.06 before it closed at $297.86.

In terms of market performance, Cigna Group had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of CI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Cigna Group’s current trading price is -24.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $262.03 and $370.83. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cigna Group (CI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.19B and boasts a workforce of 73500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Cigna Group

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Cigna Group as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 317.84, with a change in price of -38.04. Similarly, Cigna Group recorded 1,787,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.85%.

CI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CI stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

CI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Cigna Group over the last 50 days is presently at 6.88%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.75% and 12.28%, respectively.

CI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CI has leaped by -15.83%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.25%.