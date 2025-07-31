The Future of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR: Analyzing CNTA

The stock of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) is currently priced at $16.56. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $38.0 after opening at $16.56. The day’s lowest price was $27.0 before the stock closed at $15.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of CNTA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s current trading price is -13.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.10 to $19.09. In the Healthcare sector, the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.21B and boasts a workforce of 77 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.73, with a change in price of -0.20. Similarly, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR recorded 1,005,425 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.19%.

Examining CNTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNTA stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

CNTA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 83.23%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.87% and 69.27% respectively.

CNTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 53.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNTA has fallen by 26.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.36%.