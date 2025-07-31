The CMTG Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) is currently priced at $2.96. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.0 after opening at $2.96. The day’s lowest price was $2.75 before the stock closed at $3.17.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of CMTG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s current trading price is -69.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.97%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.13 and $9.75. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 413.78M.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Claros Mortgage Trust Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining CMTG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMTG stands at 2.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.19.

CMTG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 72.20%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.76%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.80% and 60.43%, respectively.

CMTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -69.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CMTG has fallen by 3.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.43%.