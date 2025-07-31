The AEM Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) is currently priced at $125.17. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $173.0 after opening at $125.21. The day’s lowest price was $66.0 before the stock closed at $123.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

52-week price history of AEM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s current trading price is -3.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.53%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $69.72 and $129.77. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.28B and boasts a workforce of 16968 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 115.39, with a change in price of +25.70. Similarly, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd recorded 3,297,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.01%.

Examining AEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEM stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

AEM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.50%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.36% and 66.96%, respectively.

AEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 67.97% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AEM has fallen by 6.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.49%.