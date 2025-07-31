Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tetra Tech, Inc’s current trading price is -27.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.01%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $27.27 and $51.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.06 million over the last 3 months.

Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) stock is currently valued at $37.09. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $48.0 after opening at $37.33. The stock briefly dropped to $40.0 before ultimately closing at $37.14.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.77B and boasts a workforce of 30000 employees.

Tetra Tech, Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Tetra Tech, Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTEK stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

TTEK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tetra Tech, Inc over the last 50 days is 7.62%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.08%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.41% and 6.20%, respectively.

TTEK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.54%. The price of TTEK increased 2.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.08%.