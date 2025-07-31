Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Inc. (SFM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 78.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.62%. The price of SFM decreased -6.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.12%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) current stock price is $151.05. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $209.0 after opening at $152.88. The stock’s lowest point was $155.0 before it closed at $158.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of SFM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s current trading price is -17.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $91.36 and $182.00. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.3 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.78B and boasts a workforce of 35000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Sprouts Farmers Market Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 159.64, with a change in price of +14.55. Similarly, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc recorded 1,798,066 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.63%.

SFM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFM stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

SFM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc over the past 50 days is 18.58%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 26.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.09% and 17.14%, respectively, over the past 20 days.