SLXN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -99.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -67.40%. The price of SLXN fallen by 27.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 21.58%.

The present stock price for Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is $15.35. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $75.0 after an opening price of $15.29. The stock briefly fell to $75.0 before ending the session at $11.32.

The market performance of Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of SLXN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s current trading price is -99.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.62 and $1830.28. The Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.62 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 48680.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.90M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.05, with a change in price of -4.54. Similarly, Silexion Therapeutics Corp recorded 103,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.76%.

SLXN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLXN stands at 1.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

SLXN Stock Stochastic Average

Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 44.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.49% and 49.62%, respectively.