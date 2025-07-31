SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc’s current trading price is -11.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $101.25 and $160.74. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.53 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) is currently priced at $142.22. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $182.0 after opening at $142.22. The day’s lowest price was $106.0 before the stock closed at $128.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.37B and boasts a workforce of 8300 employees.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 121.41, with a change in price of +17.06. Similarly, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc recorded 557,059 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SITE stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

SITE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.04%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 77.93% and 80.62% respectively.

SITE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SITE has fallen by 17.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.23%.