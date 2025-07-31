Sirius XM Holdings Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 7.75B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) is $22.93. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.0 after opening at $22.93. The stock touched a low of $19.0 before closing at $23.31.

The market performance of Sirius XM Holdings Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of SIRI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -37.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $18.69 and $36.40. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.75B and boasts a workforce of 5515 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Sirius XM Holdings Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Sirius XM Holdings Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.30, with a change in price of -0.82. Similarly, Sirius XM Holdings Inc recorded 3,883,895 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.45%.

SIRI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SIRI stands at 0.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

SIRI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 54.67%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 17.08%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.02% and 40.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SIRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -38.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.94%. The price of SIRI leaped by -0.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.87%.