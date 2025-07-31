Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sezzle Inc’s current trading price is -19.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1193.68%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $11.67 and $186.74. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 1.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) has a current stock price of $150.93. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $180.0 after opening at $150.93. The stock’s low for the day was $101.0, and it eventually closed at $142.41.

In terms of market performance, Sezzle Inc had a somewhat regular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 191.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.02B and boasts a workforce of 408 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sezzle Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Sezzle Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.86, with a change in price of +113.30. Similarly, Sezzle Inc recorded 1,029,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +301.14%.

How SEZL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEZL stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

SEZL Stock Stochastic Average

Sezzle Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.79%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.08% and 32.03%, respectively.

SEZL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 962.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 284.06%. The price of SEZL leaped by -15.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.42%.