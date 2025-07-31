logo

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Service Properties Trust’s current trading price is -53.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.48%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.71 and $5.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.06 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.46 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Service Properties Trust (SVC) has a stock price of $2.71. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.0 after an opening price of $2.71. The day’s lowest price was $2.0, and it closed at $2.93.

Service Properties Trust experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Service Properties Trust (SVC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 451.58M.

Service Properties Trust: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Service Properties Trust as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.37, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, Service Properties Trust recorded 1,797,721 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SVC stands at 7.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.71.

SVC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Service Properties Trust over the last 50 days is 63.32%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.25% and 79.52%, respectively.

SVC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -53.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SVC has fallen by 13.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.86%.

