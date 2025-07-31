Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s current trading price is -20.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $17.32 and $39.46. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.03 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.63 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) is $31.34. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $51.0 after opening at $31.34. The stock touched a low of $27.0 before closing at $32.5.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.58B and boasts a workforce of 21700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Sensata Technologies Holding Plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.54, with a change in price of +3.50. Similarly, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc recorded 1,823,555 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.57%.

How ST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ST stands at 1.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

ST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc over the last 50 days is at 78.02%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.31% and 80.54%, respectively.

ST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -18.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.97%. The price of ST fallen by 4.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.06%.