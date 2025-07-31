Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current trading price is -33.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.13%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $45.61 and $93.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 3.3 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $62.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $90.0 after opening at $62.09. The stock touched a low of $65.0 before closing at $67.86.

The market performance of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has been somewhat unstable.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.58B and boasts a workforce of 5300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Scotts Miracle-Gro Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.21, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company recorded 1,201,835 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.08%.

SMG Stock Stochastic Average

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 38.10%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.35% and 60.63%, respectively.

SMG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.01%. The price of SMG leaped by -5.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.40%.