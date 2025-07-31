Sanofi ADR (SNY) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sanofi ADR’s current trading price is -24.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.80%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $45.80 and $60.12. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 4.88 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.11 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Sanofi ADR (SNY) is $45.44. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $67.8 after opening at $45.68. It dipped to a low of $56.0 before ultimately closing at $49.25.

In terms of market performance, Sanofi ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.92B and boasts a workforce of 84587 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sanofi ADR

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Sanofi ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.56, with a change in price of -13.51. Similarly, Sanofi ADR recorded 2,505,149 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.79%.

How SNY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNY stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

SNY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sanofi ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 11.76%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.32% and 56.86%, respectively.

SNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SNY has leaped by -7.37%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.37%.