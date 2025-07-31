Samsara Inc (IOT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Samsara Inc’s current trading price is -37.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.40 and $61.90 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.67 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.21 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Samsara Inc (IOT) currently stands at $38.53. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $60.0 after starting at $38.53. The stock’s lowest price was $38.0 before closing at $39.24.

Samsara Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Samsara Inc (IOT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.94B and boasts a workforce of 3500 employees.

Samsara Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Samsara Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.30, with a change in price of -3.35. Similarly, Samsara Inc recorded 5,290,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IOT stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

IOT Stock Stochastic Average

Samsara Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.91%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.88% and 59.12%, respectively.

IOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -25.65%. The price of IOT leaped by -3.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.21%.