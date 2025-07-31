Sabre Corp (SABR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sabre Corp’s current trading price is -33.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.07%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.93 and $4.63. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 4.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.31 million over the last three months.

Sabre Corp (SABR) current stock price is $3.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.0 after opening at $3.07. The stock’s lowest point was $3.0 before it closed at $3.12.

Sabre Corp’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sabre Corp (SABR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.19B and boasts a workforce of 6253 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sabre Corp

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sabre Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.83, with a change in price of -0.91. Similarly, Sabre Corp recorded 5,986,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.86%.

SABR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sabre Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 58.32%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.82% and 33.72%, respectively.

SABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.08%. The price of SABR decreased -2.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.12%.