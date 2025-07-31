RTX Corp’s Shares Reel: 25.98% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 212.03B Market Cap

RTX Corp (RTX) current stock price is $158.4. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $182.0 after opening at $158.4. The stock’s lowest point was $140.0 before it closed at $157.12.

RTX Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of RTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. RTX Corp’s current trading price is -0.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $112.27 and $158.79. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RTX Corp (RTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 212.03B and boasts a workforce of 186000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For RTX Corp

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating RTX Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 136.59, with a change in price of +30.12. Similarly, RTX Corp recorded 5,572,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.48%.

RTX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RTX stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

RTX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for RTX Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 98.60%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.87% and 92.51%, respectively.

RTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 39.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.41%. The price of RTX increased 8.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.22%.