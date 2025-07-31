Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Relay Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -66.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.77 and $10.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.1 million over the last three months.

At present, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has a stock price of $3.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $29.0 after an opening price of $3.58. The day’s lowest price was $4.0, and it closed at $3.63.

The market performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 610.25M and boasts a workforce of 261 employees.

Relay Therapeutics Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Relay Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.15, with a change in price of +0.05. Similarly, Relay Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,325,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLAY stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

RLAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Relay Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.44% and 43.88%, respectively.

RLAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -56.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RLAY has fallen by 1.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.28%.