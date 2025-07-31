Redwood Trust Inc’s Shares Reel: -10.13% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 744.12M Market Cap

The stock price for Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) currently stands at $5.59. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.5 after starting at $5.59. The stock’s lowest price was $6.5 before closing at $6.07.

The market performance of Redwood Trust Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of RWT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Redwood Trust Inc’s current trading price is -29.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.44%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.68 and $7.95. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 744.12M and boasts a workforce of 283 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Redwood Trust Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Redwood Trust Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.85, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, Redwood Trust Inc recorded 1,046,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.73%.

Examining RWT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RWT stands at 18.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 18.74.

RWT Stock Stochastic Average

Redwood Trust Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.24%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.77% and 54.28%, respectively.

RWT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -22.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.13%. The price of RWT leaped by -5.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.11%.