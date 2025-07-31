Qudian Inc ADR Inc. (QD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 95.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QD has fallen by 18.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.03%.

Qudian Inc ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of QD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Qudian Inc ADR’s current trading price is 5.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.64 and $3.52. The Qudian Inc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.62 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.42 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 379.12M and boasts a workforce of 262 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.88, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Qudian Inc ADR recorded 464,810 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.13%.

QD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QD stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Qudian Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.99%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.05%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.68% and 76.42%, respectively.