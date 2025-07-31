PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. PSQ Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -73.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.21%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.63 and $7.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) is $2.09. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $8.0 after opening at $2.09. It dipped to a low of $4.0 before ultimately closing at $1.98.

In terms of market performance, PSQ Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.18M and boasts a workforce of 85 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1800, with a change in price of -0.5200. Similarly, PSQ Holdings Inc recorded 814,620 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.92%.

How PSQH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSQH stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

PSQH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PSQ Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 30.84%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.71% and 25.35%, respectively.

PSQH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PSQH has fallen by 1.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.11%.