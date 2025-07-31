logo

PRZO’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

CROX

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 220.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PRZO has fallen by 49.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.43%.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of PRZO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -40.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 281.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.49 and $3.16. The ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.44 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 149.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.91M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0434, with a change in price of +1.1680. Similarly, ParaZero Technologies Ltd recorded 1,087,948 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +166.38%.

PRZO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.77%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.66% and 69.92%, respectively.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.