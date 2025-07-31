PRZO’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 220.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PRZO has fallen by 49.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.43%.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of PRZO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -40.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 281.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.49 and $3.16. The ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.44 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 149.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.91M and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0434, with a change in price of +1.1680. Similarly, ParaZero Technologies Ltd recorded 1,087,948 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +166.38%.

PRZO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.77%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.66% and 69.92%, respectively.