Prospect Capital Corp: Analyzing PSEC Stock Trends

The current stock price for Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is $3.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.0 after opening at $3.19. It dipped to a low of $3.0 before ultimately closing at $3.3.

Prospect Capital Corp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of PSEC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Prospect Capital Corp’s current trading price is -42.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.10 and $5.57. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.93 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.91 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.44B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.58, with a change in price of -1.11. Similarly, Prospect Capital Corp recorded 3,063,698 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.81%.

PSEC Stock Stochastic Average

Prospect Capital Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 15.25%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.70% and 62.31%, respectively.

PSEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -42.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PSEC has fallen by 0.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.07%.