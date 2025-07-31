PPL Corp (PPL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PPL Corp’s current trading price is -2.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $29.58 and $36.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.42 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of PPL Corp (PPL) is currently priced at $36.04. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.0 after opening at $36.04. The day’s lowest price was $34.0 before the stock closed at $36.2.

PPL Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PPL Corp (PPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.64B and boasts a workforce of 6653 employees.

PPL Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating PPL Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.87, with a change in price of +2.15. Similarly, PPL Corp recorded 5,717,781 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PPL stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

PPL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PPL Corp over the last 50 days is 74.84%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.34% and 77.58%, respectively.

PPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PPL has fallen by 6.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.23%.