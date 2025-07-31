logo

PPL Corp (PPL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

CSCO Stock

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PPL Corp’s current trading price is -2.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $29.58 and $36.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.42 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of PPL Corp (PPL) is currently priced at $36.04. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.0 after opening at $36.04. The day’s lowest price was $34.0 before the stock closed at $36.2.

PPL Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PPL Corp (PPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.64B and boasts a workforce of 6653 employees.

PPL Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating PPL Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.87, with a change in price of +2.15. Similarly, PPL Corp recorded 5,717,781 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PPL stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

PPL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PPL Corp over the last 50 days is 74.84%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.34% and 77.58%, respectively.

PPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PPL has fallen by 6.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.23%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.