Pineapple Financial Inc Inc. (PAPL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -79.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.02%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PAPL has fallen by 95.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.89%.

The current stock price for Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) is $3.9. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $100.0 after opening at $3.98. It dipped to a low of $100.0 before ultimately closing at $2.97.

In terms of market performance, Pineapple Financial Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of PAPL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Pineapple Financial Inc’s current trading price is -83.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1850.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.20 and $23.00. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 10.49 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.52 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.90M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.53, with a change in price of -2.94. Similarly, Pineapple Financial Inc recorded 418,756 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.83%.

PAPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAPL stands at 1.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

PAPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pineapple Financial Inc over the past 50 days is 39.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 27.60% and 28.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.