Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current trading price is -33.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.41 and $15.12. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.12 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.23 million observed over the last three months.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) current stock price is $10.03. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $20.0 after opening at $10.03. The stock’s lowest point was $9.0 before it closed at $10.54.

In terms of market performance, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.19B and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.80, with a change in price of -1.64. Similarly, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust recorded 2,436,348 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.05%.

How PEB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEB stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.98.

PEB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust over the last 50 days is at 52.55%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.61% and 48.00%, respectively.

PEB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.63%. The price of PEB increased 0.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.96%.