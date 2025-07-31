PCAR Stock: A Voyage Through Paccar Inc’s Finances

Paccar Inc (PCAR) currently has a stock price of $99.0. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $131.0 after opening at $99.0. The lowest recorded price for the day was $86.0 before it closed at $99.48.

The stock market performance of Paccar Inc has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of PCAR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Paccar Inc’s current trading price is -14.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $84.65 and $115.49. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.87 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Paccar Inc (PCAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.97B and boasts a workforce of 30100 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Paccar Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Paccar Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.93, with a change in price of -7.89. Similarly, Paccar Inc recorded 3,169,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.38%.

PCAR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCAR stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

PCAR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paccar Inc over the last 50 days is at 72.88%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 66.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.39% and 81.38%, respectively.

PCAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PCAR has fallen by 4.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.09%.