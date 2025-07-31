PBI’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 68.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PBI has fallen by 4.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.68%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) currently has a stock price of $11.38. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.0 after opening at $11.38. The lowest recorded price for the day was $17.0 before it closed at $11.57.

Pitney Bowes, Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of PBI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Pitney Bowes, Inc’s current trading price is -13.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.58 and $13.11. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.48 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.06B and boasts a workforce of 7200 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.88, with a change in price of +1.60. Similarly, Pitney Bowes, Inc recorded 2,392,425 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.36%.

PBI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pitney Bowes, Inc over the past 50 days is 57.70%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.12%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 38.83% and 50.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.