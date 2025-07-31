PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. PBF Energy Inc’s current trading price is -42.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.61 and $42.64 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.32 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.34 million over the last three months.

The stock of PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is currently priced at $24.63. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $29.0 after opening at $24.63. The day’s lowest price was $16.0 before the stock closed at $25.46.

In terms of market performance, PBF Energy Inc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.85B and boasts a workforce of 3855 employees.

PBF Energy Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating PBF Energy Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.51, with a change in price of +3.62. Similarly, PBF Energy Inc recorded 3,331,896 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBF stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

PBF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, PBF Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.15% and 42.83%, respectively.

PBF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -39.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.82%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBF has fallen by 13.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.27%.